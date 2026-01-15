Cold, wintry pattern through the weekend with more snow showers Saturday

Temperatures will climb back near freezing Friday ahead of the next system bringing more snow our way.

Snow showers will return late day and continue off and on through Saturday, with a period of steadier snow possible Saturday morning.

Most areas will see around 1 inch of new snow through Saturday, with higher amounts north of and east of Pittsburgh. Any untreated surfaces will be slick, so watch your step and allow extra time as you head out.

Another blast of cold air will move in Monday, dropping temperatures into the low single digits by Monday night with wind chills below zero by Tuesday morning.

