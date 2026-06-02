Cool start, but another beautiful day expected

PITTSBURGH — Cool start but another beautiful day is expected with sun and clouds; highs near average in the mid 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out; mainly in the ridges. Turning clear and cool again tonight, lows will drop to around 50 degrees with some spots in the 40s for another cool start in the morning.

Sunny and warm Wednesday with high in the upper 70s. Temperatures will continue to turn warmer into the end of the work week; highs will be back in the low to mid 80s. Dry weather is expected through Friday; great conditions for outdoor projects and graduation ceremonies. The weekend will be warm and humid with the chance for showers and a few storms.

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