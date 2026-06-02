Local lawmaker shares new information on visit to ICE detention center in Pennsylvania

A local lawmaker is sharing more information about his trip to Pennsylvania’s largest ICE detention center.

Rep. Chris Deluzio and Rep. Summer Lee were granted access to the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Clearfield County last week.

On Monday, Deluzio shared more specific data about what he learned while he was there.

Deluzio said there are 1,417 people being held at the facility. None of them are children.

Last week, he said most of the people being held at the facility were considered “low security,” meaning they have not been accused of serious or violent crimes and have not committed any while in custody.

Deluzio said 1,100, or 78%, of the people at Moshannon Valley Processing Center fall under that “low security” category.

“This new data is in sharp contrast with the Trump Administration’s ongoing claims that ICE is targeting their immigration enforcement on the ‘worst of the worst,’ like murderers, gang members, and rapists,” Deluzio said.

Channel 11 received a statement from ICE responding to the claims made against Lee and Deluzio last week.

On Monday, ICE told Channel 11:

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement welcomes congressional oversight. In accordance with federal law and DHS policy, Members of Congress may visit ICE detention facilities, including the Moshannon Valley Processing Center, without advance notice. Representatives Lee and Deluzio arrived unannounced on Thursday and were promptly provided access to the facility.”

Last week, Deluzio said members of Congress have been blocked when they arrive unannounced.

Deluzio and Lee were not permitted to bring their translators or staff in the facility with them to talk with the people being held in the facility. To this, ICE said:

“Per longstanding policy, ICE does not provide interpreters or translation services for congressional delegations. Members and staff who wish to include interpreters in their party may coordinate their participation through the standard visit request process, subject to normal identity verification and security screening requirements.”

Lee and Deluzio said leadership at the facility sounded positive, but people inside the facility were concerned about food, healthcare and pregnancy. On Monday, ICE said:

“It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. For many illegal aliens this is the best healthcare they have received their entire lives. ICE is regularly audited and inspected by external agencies to ensure that all ICE facilities comply with performance-based national detention standards. All detainees are provided with proper meals, quality water, blankets, medical treatment and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers. ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens.”

Last week, Summer Lee stressed that there have been two recorded deaths in the facility since last year.

Click here to read more about Deluzio and Lee’s visit to the facility.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group