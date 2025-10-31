Damp and chilly for this Halloween Friday

PITTSBURGH — The ghosts and goblins might need a jacket tonight as they head out to collect their annual candy tax.

It will be a damp and chilly Halloween with gusty winds. A shower or two is possible throughout the day, but it will be the wind the headlines the forecast. Gusts to 35 mph will be likely during the day before tapering off to 20-25 mph for trick or treat after 6pm. Most of the evening should be dry with only a stray shower.

The weekend will be seasonably cool with only a passing shower Saturday night. Highs will be in the 50s with a mix of clouds and sun both days. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

Quiet weather will be with us for the start of next week. High temperatures will flirt with 60 degrees Monday and Wednesday.

Make sure to get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group