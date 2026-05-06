Thursday is mainly dry despite the wet start to the morning

PITTSBURGH — Grab the rain jacket as steady rain will be around for the morning commute! A cold front will cross by mid-morning and will push the rain east by 9 a.m. but allow temperatures to fall into the 40s by then.

There can be a lingering shower through midday, but most of the afternoon will be dry with temperatures stuck in the 50s. It will turn noticeably cooler tonight although no frost concerns are expected.

Aside from a spotty shower, Thursday will be mainly dry with a bit more shower coverage on Friday. Highs rebound a little closer to average this weekend, but more rain is on tap especially Saturday morning and again by Sunday evening. Most of Mother’s Day appears dry during the day, but rain could be widespread at night.

Behind the rain, another round of cool air and breezy conditions can be expected early next week.

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