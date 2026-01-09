Damp start to weekend, high wind gusts bring in chilly temperatures

PITTSBURGH — Damp weather sticks around to kick off the weekend with off-and-on rain in the area Saturday.

The steadiest rain should fall mid-morning through early afternoon, with more widely scattered showers in the area through the evening.

Temperatures will be cooler with highs right around 50 degrees.

Temperatures will fall and winds will pick up on Sunday, with highs throughout the day struggling to get back into the mid-30s. Gusty winds around 25-30 mph will make it feel even colder with wind chills falling into the teens through the afternoon.

The cold temperatures will also set the stage for scattered snow showers on Sunday, with light accumulation and slick spots possible.

Severe Weather Team 11 will be watching for the threat of bands of steadier snow that could bring higher amounts to parts of the area.

