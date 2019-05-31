Decades later, May 31 is still largest single-day tornado outbreak in Pa. history

PITTSBURGH - May 31 may always be remembered as "Tornado Day" for thousands in western Pennsylvania.
It was 34 years ago Friday, on May 31, 1985, when 43 tornadoes roared through Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Canada, leading to one of the deadliest tornado days in American history.
Related Headlines
There were 89 deaths (75 in Pennsylvania), more than a thousand injuries and $600 million in damage.
To keep you and your family safe during severe weather, download the WPXI Weather App HERE.
23 of those tornadoes touched down in the Keystone state over the course of six hours late that afternoon and evening covering 454 miles. That's nearly 100 miles longer than the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Seven tornadoes raked the WPXI viewing area, including an F3 tornado that veered through Beaver and Butler counties killing nine people. It formed southeast of Darlington and raced east until dissipating just south of Sarver.
It is still the largest, single-day tornado outbreak in Pennsylvania history.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman shoots man, another hurt during fight on their way to party, police say
- Inbound lanes of the Boulevard of the Allies will close this weekend
- 3 suspicious fires under investigation
- VIDEO: Classmates hold memorial for boy who died in tragic crash on the Pa. Turnpike
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}