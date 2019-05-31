  • Decades later, May 31 is still largest single-day tornado outbreak in Pa. history

    PITTSBURGH - May 31 may always be remembered as "Tornado Day" for thousands in western Pennsylvania.

    It was 34 years ago Friday, on May 31, 1985, when 43 tornadoes roared through Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Canada, leading to one of the deadliest tornado days in American history. 

    There were 89 deaths (75 in Pennsylvania), more than a thousand injuries and $600 million in damage.

    23 of those tornadoes touched down in the Keystone state over the course of six hours late that afternoon and evening covering 454 miles.  That's nearly 100 miles longer than the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

    Seven tornadoes raked the WPXI viewing area, including an F3 tornado that veered through Beaver and Butler counties killing nine people.  It formed southeast of Darlington and raced east until dissipating just south of Sarver.

    It is still the largest, single-day tornado outbreak in Pennsylvania history.

