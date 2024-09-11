Weather

Dry conditions continue Wednesday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Dry is the word of the day, even the word of the week.

Most of the area has seen less than a half inch of rain over the last week and a half.  Many areas won’t see measurable rain well into next week.

Make sure, when cutting the grass, you leave the blades a bit higher and keep the grass clippings on the lawn to allow moisture to stay in longer.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend with a few clouds around for late Thursday and Friday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast. Make sure to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for weather updates and alerts when you are on the go.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Non-credible threat on social media targeted 3 local school districts, officials say
  • Sheetz ranked second on Fortune’s ‘Best Workplaces in Retail’ list
  • Leaders calling on DA to close South Side bar after officer breaks ankle trying to stop a fight
  • VIDEO: Lifesaving protocol for cardiac arrest patients piloted in Pittsburgh seeing success
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read