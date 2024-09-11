Dry conditions continue Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Dry is the word of the day, even the word of the week.

Most of the area has seen less than a half inch of rain over the last week and a half. Many areas won’t see measurable rain well into next week.

Make sure, when cutting the grass, you leave the blades a bit higher and keep the grass clippings on the lawn to allow moisture to stay in longer.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend with a few clouds around for late Thursday and Friday.

