This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Pitt caps its regular season with a trip to the West Coast on Saturday night, taking on Cal. Before things kick off, take a look at what you need to know entering the matchup.

Pitt Panthers (6-5, 3-5 in ACC) at Cal Golden Bears (3-8, 2-6)

Saturday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m.California Memorial Stadium (52,428, Artificial), Berkeley, Calif.

Betting lines

Latest CFB lines, via FanDuel: Pitt -9.5, Cal +280, over/under 47.5

Click here to find depth charts and more on PittsburghSportsNOW.

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