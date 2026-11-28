This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.
Pitt caps its regular season with a trip to the West Coast on Saturday night, taking on Cal. Before things kick off, take a look at what you need to know entering the matchup.
Pitt Panthers (6-5, 3-5 in ACC) at Cal Golden Bears (3-8, 2-6)
Saturday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m.California Memorial Stadium (52,428, Artificial), Berkeley, Calif.
Betting lines
Latest CFB lines, via FanDuel: Pitt -9.5, Cal +280, over/under 47.5
Click here to find depth charts and more on PittsburghSportsNOW.
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