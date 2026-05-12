Dry Tuesday ahead of wet weather tonight into Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Dry day today, but wet weather is on the way.

Rain will develop late Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning with the chance for some thunder. Scattered thunderstorms could redevelop by Wednesday afternoon.

Finally, warmer air is on the way with a pattern switch into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

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