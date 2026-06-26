Steelers hire new special teams coach

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Darian Thompson as the team’s new special teams quality control coach, the team listed in a recent update.

Thompson replaces senior assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II, who was fired in late May for violating club policy. Mike McCarthy told reporters on June 2 that he was looking to fill the vacancy.

Thompson will work under special teams coach Danny Crossman. The Steelers did not have an assistant special teams coach when Danny Smith was the coordinator from 2013-25, so it’s another new change that McCarthy has implemented.

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