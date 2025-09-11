Dry, warm conditions to continue for the next few days

PITTSBURGH — Dry, warm conditions will continue for the foreseeable future.

Sunshine will be abundant through the early part of the weekend with daytime highs climbing into the 80s.

It will still be cool at night with low temperatures dropping well into the 50s across much of the area.

While the weather has been great for outdoor activities, we area more than three inches of rain below normal since the end of July. Much of the area is considered abnormally dry or in a moderate drought situation.

There is a slight chance of a shower Sunday, especially north and northeast of Pittsburgh.

