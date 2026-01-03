Dusting of snow possible in some areas tonight; cold snap remains through Sunday

It will be cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the teens and low 20s. A few snow showers are possible tonight, but mainly north of Pittsburgh and in the ridges. In locations where light snow showers pass through, a dusting is possible in some areas.

The cold snap will stay in place through Sunday with mostly cloudy conditions, and highs will be around 30 degrees. It will be cold for the Steelers game Sunday night, with temperatures in the mid 20s for kickoff and a calm wind.

A few snow showers are possible, mainly north of Pittsburgh, early Monday morning. The day will start cold as kids head back to school in the morning with temperatures around 20 degrees. Clouds will mix with some sun with temperatures finally getting back above the freezing mark and into the low 40s by the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the area.

High will be in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, with the chance of rain showers later Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the week and will likely reach the 50s by Thursday. Rain will move back in by the end of the week, with colder air back for next weekend.

