Few showers possible on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Another nice and comfortable start to the day! Temperatures are in the 50s and will rebound into the upper 70s this afternoon; low humidity continues.

Watch as a few showers and potentially a thunderstorm could develop this afternoon. While no severe weather is expected, lightning and small hail are possible with any storm that develops.

Father’s Day will feature an increase in mid to high-level clouds but will stay dry with highs again a bit below average. The next system moves in late Sunday night with steady rain on tap for the Monday morning commute. There will be additional showers and scattered storms during the afternoon, with much of the area picking up a half inch to an inch of rain on average throughout the day.

Our weather quiets down again after Monday with comfortable air in place through the middle of next week.

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