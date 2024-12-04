First round of snow to arrive Wednesday evening with more expected overnight

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cold but dry start to the day with wind chills again in the teens. We’ll turn a little warmer this afternoon but with little sun and a gusty southwest breeze.

The first round of snow arrives later this evening and may start as rain in spots initially with temperatures several degrees above freezing. However, much colder air blasts in overnight, which could lead to icy spots and a quick accumulation of snow for the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Armstrong, Butler, Indiana and Lawrence counties. A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for the I-80 corridor and a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains.

Lake-effect snow showers will continue off and on throughout the day, especially north of Pittsburgh and east into the higher elevations, where several inches of snow will accumulate. Winds may gust over 35 mph at times throughout the day (even higher over the mountains), which will keep wind chills in the single digits most of the time.

Moderation is expected this weekend with highs headed back into the 40s by Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group