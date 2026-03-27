Flood warning continues into Friday afternoon; temps to dip into 20s tonight

PITTSBURGH — It’s much colder today as temperatures struggle to bounce back into the mid-40s this afternoon. The good news is clouds should give way to at least partial sunshine by the end of the day.

Have the winter coat ready tonight as temperatures dip into the 20s and wind chills dip into the teens for some late! We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine tomorrow as highs again only reach the low to mid-40s.

While Saturday will be brighter, Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance could bring us a few showers Monday and then again early Tuesday ahead of a warm front.

Behind that front, temperatures soar into the 70s by mid-next week with plenty more warm weather as we approach next weekend.

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