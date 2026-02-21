Flood Warning for ice jam in effect for part of Armstrong County; snow showers develop tonight

PITTSBURGH — A Flood Warning for an ice jam is in effect until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service Pittsburgh says the impacted area includes northern Armstrong County near the Wattersonville area and potentially downriver to Lock No. 8 along the Allegheny River.

“Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring,” the NWS says. “Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation.”

The NWS gave these precautionary and preparedness measures:

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks, which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

Clouds will increase this evening, and snow showers will develop late tonight as temperatures fall to the freezing mark. Scattered snow showers are expected on and off Sunday through Monday, with 1-3 inches of snow expected across the lower elevations, and higher amounts are expected in the ridges and mountains. The ridges could see 3-6 inches, with the highest snowfall totals around 6 inches in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect in western Westmoreland, Indiana, Fayette, and Monongalia counties from 1 a.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the ridges of Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Monongalia counties, along with Preston, Tucker and Garrett counties from 1 a.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay cold through early week with overnight lows Tuesday morning in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. It will be an active week with another quick shot of rain or snow showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday and again on Thursday night.

