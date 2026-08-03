Foggy start to Tuesday, pleasant weather continues

PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog is possible in a few spots early Tuesday; otherwise, pleasant weather continues.

Muggy weather returns Wednesday, making it more uncomfortable and setting the stage for scattered showers and storms heading into the weekend.

Thursday and Friday bring the higher chances for wet weather, especially during the afternoon.

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