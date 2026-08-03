Pirates trade for Mets reliever Luke Weaver

Weaver was in his first season with the Mets after signing a two-year, $22 million free agent contract in the offseason. — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates’ first trade on deadline day is for arguably the top reliever available. Pittsburgh is acquiring right-handed reliever Luke Weaver from the Mets for infield prospect Sammy Stafura, a source confirmed to PBN.

Weaver was in his first season with the Mets after signing a two-year, $22 million free agent contract in the offseason. Things have gone well for the right-hander, who is 2-1 with a 1.84 ERA and one save in 42 appearances on the year. Weaver has been charged with nine earned runs on 25 hits with 11 walks and 45 strikeouts in 44 innings. Opponents have hit just .162 against him.

An 11-year veteran, Weaver revitalized his career after joining the Yankees via waivers at the end of 2023.

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