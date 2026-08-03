Pittsburgh’s newest music venue hosting hiring fair

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s newest live music venue is hosting a hiring fair.

Citizens Live at the Wylie is expected to open in the fall. But before that, the venue is looking to hire around 350 people in a variety of part-time positions.

To do that, the venue is hosting a job fair from Aug. 14-16 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Suites in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The job fair is reserved for Hill District residents on Friday. It is open to all qualified applicants on Saturday and Sunday.

All of the open positions are available online. Some of the roles include security, guest services, merchandise staff and box office seller.

Pay starts at $20. All applicants must be 18, available to work evenings and weekends, and should bring two forms of ID to the event. Resumes are not required but are recommended.

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