Freezing rain, icy conditions possible in some areas, though dry conditions will return overnight

Showers will end this evening, and temperatures will fall to the mid 30s late overnight. Freezing rain, drizzle with icy conditions is possible in our far northern and eastern counties, where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect until early Saturday morning.

Winter Weather Alerts

Dry conditions will return overnight into Saturday with cloudy and cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the upper 30s near 40 degrees. Warmer air is on the way for Sunday, but that comes with rain to close out the weekend. Monday will start mild with rain, but temperatures will crash through the day with snow showers by Monday evening and strong gusty winds throughout the day. The colder air will stick around to end 2025 with the chance of a few snow showers around to ring in the new year late Wednesday night.

Make sure to check the latest forecast tonight on Channel 11 News at 11. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group