Frost and freeze lingering this morning, seasonable weather for the weekend

PITTSBURGH — The risk for a frost or freeze will linger through 9am this morning, particularly for areas north of Pittsburgh where winds are almost calm.

Plentiful sunshine will stick with us today as temperatures push into the mid and upper 60s... very seasonable for early/mid-October!

Saturday will be dry with just a few more clouds throughout the day. A coastal low combined with a weak disturbance dropping in from the north will bring us showers Sunday, but it won’t be a washout by any means. Most areas will see under a tenth of an inch throughout the day.

Dry weather returns Monday with a brief warm up expected into Tuesday. Most of next week looks dry with another cool down coming for the second half of the week.

