Rainy start to weekend, heat wave expected next week

PITTSBURGH — Rain and a few storms will start the weekend, but it won’t be a washout.

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The steadiest rain will taper to scattered showers and isolated storms through Saturday afternoon, leaving some drier hours as the day wraps up.

Sunday will be muggy and mainly dry with a stray shower or storm possible.

Our first heatwave of the year arrives next week with high temperatures near or above 90 degrees for several days.

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The combination of heat and increasing humidity will push the heat index into the mid to upper 90s, and heat advisories may be issued.

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Those who work outdoors or kids attending outdoor camps will need to plan ahead for the stretch of hot weather.

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