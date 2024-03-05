Get ready for rain to dampen the nice spring-like weather

PITTSBURGH — It will be another really warm day Tuesday with most areas seeing rain late in the day.

Scattered showers will develop toward evening, and a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Showers will evolve into a steadier rain after midnight.

Watch for live updates from Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m.

Plan for off-and-on rain through the day Wednesday along with cooler temperatures. Have the umbrella ready to get to and from the car during the day.

Rain will wind down Wednesday evening with another system brings the threat for rain to end the week and start the weekend. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updates as we bring you the latest track and timing of this system.

