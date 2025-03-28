Grab your umbrella for on and off showers on Friday

PITTSBURGH — You can replace the heavy coat with an umbrella as we head into the weekend. There will be many, many dry hours through Sunday, but rain will be possible from time to time.

We’ll see rain with on and off showers on Friday. Saturday will be mostly dry with only a stray shower. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday. Some of the storms Sunday night could be strong.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid 70s and Sunday will flirt with 70 degrees.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News.

