Heat, humidity briefly ease up

PITTSBURGH — Finally, some quiet weekend weather!

An isolated shower or storm remains possible this evening, but any leftover activity should fizzle out as we approach sunset.

Lower humidity and drier air will slowly move in overnight, allowing temperatures to dip into the low to mid-60s almost everywhere.

Sunday will still be warm, but humidity won’t be a big factor with a light east-northeast breeze. However, that won’t last much longer as a record-setting heat dome across the Midwest begins to push east a bit.

Highs will soar near 90 Tuesday and may reach the mid-90s Wednesday! At the same time, humidity levels will ramp up again with heat indices that could push into the upper 90s during the middle of the week.

The next round of heat is likely to last three days before a front drops south and brings temperatures back closer to average by next weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group