Heat and humidity this week, starting with spotty showers for Monday

PITTSBURGH — Heat and some humidity this week as we should see numerous trees start to bloom rapidly.

We’ll see spotty showers and a storm both Monday and Tuesday. Most of the daylight hours will be dry.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower to mid 80s. The record high for Wednesday is 83 degrees set back in 1883.

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