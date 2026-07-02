High heat and humidity continues to be an issue

PITTSBURGH — Day 3 of the heat wave! High heat and humidity will be an issue again today as heat indices peak in the 100 to 105 degree range this afternoon. Even this evening... temperatures will be slow to drop below 90. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if you’re spending any prolonged period of time outdoors.

Friday will be the last day of extreme heat with a couple of stray late-day storms possible. The threat of storms increases further this weekend, and while many hours will be dry... any storm is capable of producing very heavy rain and gusty winds. Daily chances for storms will continue into early next week.

High temperatures back off into the 80s by Sunday, with more typical summer-like heat expected next week as humidity levels stay uncomfortable.

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