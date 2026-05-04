Highs push into 70s during afternoon hours, isolated storms possible tonight

PITTSBURGH — Highs rise to around 70 degrees as sunshine and clouds mix this afternoon.

A few isolated showers or a storm is possible in spots late this evening and overnight, mainly in our far northern counties.

Gusty winds are expected Tuesday with a chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon. It will stay warm, with highs around 70 degrees again.

A steadier rain develops at night and will continue into Wednesday morning as cooler air returns to the forecast. Highs will only make it to around 60 degrees on Wednesday.

On Thursday, expect clouds and a chance of a few on-and-off showers; highs will be in the mid 50s.

Clouds and sun on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Temperatures will remain cool over the weekend in the 50s and 60s with a chance of showers at times.

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