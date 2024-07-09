Hot, humid Tuesday with temps in the 90s

PITTSBURGH — Hot again today, and a bit more humidity to go along with it. High temperatures will once again push into the lower 90s. We’re forecasting a heat index of 95 to 98 degrees late this afternoon and into the evening.

A few showers and storms will move into the area very late tonight and Wednesday. The remnants of Beryl will quickly move northeast to the Great Lakes, spreading a soaking rain along the way. Most of the rain from Beryl will miss us to the northwest.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the WPXI Weather App for the latest updates and weather alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group