Weather

Hot, humid Tuesday with temps in the 90s

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Heat Index Heat Index for Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

PITTSBURGH — Hot again today, and a bit more humidity to go along with it. High temperatures will once again push into the lower 90s. We’re forecasting a heat index of 95 to 98 degrees late this afternoon and into the evening.

A few showers and storms will move into the area very late tonight and Wednesday. The remnants of Beryl will quickly move northeast to the Great Lakes, spreading a soaking rain along the way. Most of the rain from Beryl will miss us to the northwest.

