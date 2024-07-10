Remnants of Hurricane Beryl bring gusty winds, storm threats to Pittsburgh region Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Humidity will jump this morning, and the sweat factor will be high. Temperatures will push into the upper 80s across much of the area today, but it will feel more like mid-90s through late this afternoon.

A front passing through the area, with the remnants of Beryl, will trigger a few showers and storms during the day. Thunderstorms will be limited, but one or two could be strong with damaging wind. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially north along the I-80 corridor. It will be windy, too. Southwest winds will blow 18-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

It will be briefly cooler and more comfortable Thursday before temperatures bounce back up near 90 degrees heading into the weekend.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group