Man, 19, involved in ‘execution-style’ killing of Ambridge teen pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Exactly one year after Asaun Moreland, 15, was shot and killed in Ambridge, one of the teens involved in his death pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

>> Juvenile dead after shooting in Ambridge; SWAT called after suspects flee

Nasean Hunt, 19, admitted to his role in Asaun’s murder in court on Tuesday.

On 11 News at 6, why Asaun’s family doesn’t feel a sense of justice.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group