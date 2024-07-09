Local

Man, 19, involved in ‘execution-style’ killing of Ambridge teen pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV

Nasean Hunt

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Exactly one year after Asaun Moreland, 15, was shot and killed in Ambridge, one of the teens involved in his death pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

Nasean Hunt, 19, admitted to his role in Asaun’s murder in court on Tuesday.

