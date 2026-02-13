How warm weekend weather could impact risk of ice jam flooding

PITTSBURGH — A February thaw will push temperatures into the 50s over the next several days, and the warmer weather will help melt snow and ice along area rivers.

Most of the area’s rivers, creeks, streams and tributaries have several inches of ice buildup from the recent cold spell, and warmer temperatures can heighten the threat for ice jams and ice jam flooding.

The threat of ice jam flooding is currently low thanks to a gradual warm-up during the day and colder temperatures at night.

A slow daytime thaw and nightly temperatures near freezing will allow ice along rivers to melt and loosen slowly, rather than breaking into large chunks and causing back-ups and blockages.

Most of the area will also have limited chances for rain over the next several days, which reduces additional water running into the rivers.

Conditions can change quickly, however, so monitor area waterways and have a plan if water does start to rise.

