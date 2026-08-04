Humidity stays low as heat creeps back into the mid-80s

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cool and comfortable start to the day with temperatures in most neighborhoods in the 50s. Humidity still won’t be a big factor today, but it will turn warmer with highs in the mid-80s.

The threat of isolated storms returns Wednesday, although most areas won’t see rain. Expect storm coverage to increase a bit Thursday and especially Friday, with locally heavy rainfall the primary threat from any storms.

The muggy, unsettled stretch continues into the weekend with at least widely scattered storms each day. High temperatures won’t stray too far from average in the low 80s, but it will stay warm with nighttime lows around 70. It does appear cooler and less humid air will arrive from Canada next week, but likely not until Tuesday or Wednesday.

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