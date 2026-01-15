Icy conditions likely to create delays on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Icy conditions are expected through Thursday, so allow some extra time and plan for delays.

A flash freeze could create a layer of ice as wet roads refreeze, and a layer of snow on top will make untreated surfaces very difficult to walk and drive on.

Snow will continue off and on through the morning commute, as crews battle to keep roads clear.

Bitter cold will settle in by Thursday morning as well with air temperatures in the teens and lower 20s, along with wind chills in the single digits.

Additional lake effect snow showers will continue the threat for slick travel, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you as you head out.

