Icy spots this morning as temperatures fall into the upper teens

PITTSBURGH — Watch for icy spots this morning as temperatures are falling into the upper teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Snow showers continue with narrow bands of more intense snow around. There will be lulls, but flurries and snow showers can be expected throughout much of the day which could amount to a coating to an inch. Things should dry out tonight but it will be very cold.

Friday’s temperatures rebound closer to freezing as we await the next disturbance to swing through. That will bring us our next round of snow showers Friday night into early Saturday. Much like this morning, significant totals are not expected but slick travel is possible mainly during the first half of the day.

An Arctic blast of air will arrive early next week as temperatures plummet into the single digits by next Monday night and wind chills that could drop well below zero. Winter is here to stay!

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group