Ideal warm weather Friday, but weekend looks cooler and stormy

PITTSBURGH — Friday will be the ideal day of the next several days to get some things done outside. It will be warm but not muggy. We’ll also enjoy a storm-free day with highs in the 70s.

Saturday could get stormy later in the day with a few showers popping up after lunch. Scattered storms are likely to develop by late afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and the threat for damaging winds.

Much colder air settles in for Sunday with a few showers lingering early in the morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Sunday morning, but it will feel like it’s in the 30s.

A frost or freeze is looking increasingly probable early next week, primarily Monday and Tuesday morning as lows plunge closer to 30 degrees.

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