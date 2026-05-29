PITTSBURGH — Keep the shades and sunscreen handy throughout the weekend! A near-perfect afternoon for late May standards with highs pushing into the upper 70s today under blue skies.

You’ll feel a reinforcing shot of cool, dry Canadian air overnight and going into Saturday, which will also usher in a 10-20mph breeze. Much of the day will feature temperatures in the 60s and only briefly rebound to around 70 degrees. Keep the long-sleeve shirts close by.

Another chilly night expected Saturday with many neighborhoods dipping into the low 40s Sunday morning. Temperatures bounce back a bit next week into the mid-70s...but the nights will stay cool and comfortable with no rain in sight until next Friday at the earliest!

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