University of Pittsburgh to end lease with Hampton Inn

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh will no longer house students at the Hampton Inn.

Some Pitt students have been staying at the hotel on Hamlet Street since last year. This came as the university worked to accommodate a larger class size.

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A statement sent to Channel 11 from a university spokesperson said:

“The University of Pittsburgh will conclude its temporary leasing arrangement at the Hampton Inn in the summer of 2026. The demand for a Pitt education has never been higher and we are actively exploring housing options to meet it, including recently announced plans for a new residence hall at Fifth and Ruskin avenues, ensuring we remain well positioned for the future.”

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In an email sent to students, Pitt offered the options for residents to move to Irvis Hall or to enter a special housing selection process, which would pair them up with other current undergraduate housing.

The Pitt Housing Team said students’ guarantee of housing has not been impacted by this change.

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