Mild, dry end to summer; changes in store for weekend as chance for showers moves in

PITTSBURGH — It will be a mild, dry end to summer as sunshine will give way to some high clouds later in the day. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s in many areas.

An East Coast storm system will ride north this weekend, bringing clouds and the chance for showers. Neither weekend day will be a washout, but wet weather could disrupt your outdoor plans. The steadiest rain Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning will be east of Pittsburgh, closer to the mountains.

The clouds will keep temperatures down this weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday only in the mid to upper 60s, making it really feel like the first weekend of fall.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group