Mix of clouds, sun Friday with stray shower, storm possible in the evening; storms roll in Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Today will be another nice summer day with seasonable temperatures and tolerable humidity. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, but watch for a stray shower or storm this evening as a weak wave crosses the region. Most of the night will be quiet with maybe a brief shower to kick off our Saturday.

All eyes are on Saturday afternoon and evening as we track the next front diving south. This will spread in a line or cluster of storms late in the day, and some of those storms could be strong to severe. The main threats will be from damaging winds and very heavy rain. Behind the front, we have a beautiful Sunday to look forward to with sunshine and lower humidity.

Watch for another round of storms Monday before we cool down Tuesday. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the week as we track the changes.

