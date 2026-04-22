Mix of clouds, sun on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s

PITTSBURGH — Clouds mix with sun through the day, warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Showers and a few isolated storms may develop late afternoon and for the evening in spots, mainly south and west of Pittsburgh; especially south of I-70.

Temperatures continue to warm up for the start of the NFL draft on Thursday; highs will be in the upper 70s. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower south and west of Pittsburgh in the evening. Partly cloudy and very warm Friday; highs will be in the upper 70s. Showers are possible on Friday evening and Saturday. The weekend will start damp, and it will be cooler with temperatures near average in the 60s.

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