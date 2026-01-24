Moderate to heavy snow will have major impacts on travel Sunday.

The heaviest snow Sunday will be from roughly mid-morning through the afternoon with rates that could be in excess of 1-2 inches per hour at times. Recent trends suggest a “warm nose” of air aloft could transition some areas to sleet or perhaps freezing rain for a period of time. That is most likely for areas along and south of I-70 and across the higher terrain over Westmoreland and Fayette counties, where snow totals could be held down a bit.

On average, many areas from Pittsburgh north can expect double-digit totals with some places picking up over a foot under heavier bands. Steady snow will transition to snow showers Sunday night. As temperatures fall back into the teens during this time, additional light accumulation is expected.

Much of next week is looking quiet but very cold, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits to near zero. Wind chills Tuesday morning could be as low as -10 to -15 degrees.

