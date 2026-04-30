Mostly dry today as unseasonably cool weather continues

PITTSBURGH — Unseasonably cool weather will continue this afternoon as some neighborhoods struggle just to get out of the 40s. There can be a sprinkle around from time to time, but most hours will be dry with a little bit of clearing late.

Partially clearing skies tonight will allow temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 30s, potentially leading to patchy frost in areas that see calm winds. Otherwise, highs don’t get much better Friday with more showers around, mainly during the afternoon.

Mainly dry weather is expected this weekend, although there can be some light, spotty showers during the morning for the kids’ marathon. Otherwise, Sunday will feature a little more sun and more seasonable temperatures.

Look for a nice little warm-up early next week, ahead of more rain and cool air for the second half of the week.

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