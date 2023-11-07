Mostly sunny, mild Tuesday with highs in the 60s

PITTSBURGH — Weather will not be a reason to miss out on voting Tuesday.

Morning clouds will give way to another mainly sunny and mild day Tuesday with temperatures pushing back into the mid-60s.

Wednesday will see more clouds. A few sprinkles may develop late Wednesday, but the next best chance for wet weather rolls in early Thursday bringing a damp morning commute. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out early Thursday.

Scattered showers will slowly move through the area from north to south through noon Thursday, with a few pockets of steadier rain and some thunder possible.

Friday may bring a stray shower as well, but any rain over the next few days will not be a washout.

