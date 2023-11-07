Weather

Mostly sunny, mild Tuesday with highs in the 60s

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Autumn The leaves can be seen changing color in Community Park in Marshall Township on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Weather will not be a reason to miss out on voting Tuesday.

Morning clouds will give way to another mainly sunny and mild day Tuesday with temperatures pushing back into the mid-60s.

Wednesday will see more clouds. A few sprinkles may develop late Wednesday, but the next best chance for wet weather rolls in early Thursday bringing a damp morning commute. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out early Thursday.

Scattered showers will slowly move through the area from north to south through noon Thursday, with a few pockets of steadier rain and some thunder possible.

Friday may bring a stray shower as well, but any rain over the next few days will not be a washout.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Cold case investigation: Who killed Jason Lewis?
  • New coffee shop opens with ‘inclusive’ concept in Squirrel Hill
  • Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalling chicken patties due to possible metal pieces
  • VIDEO: Election Day 2023: A look at the races to watch
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read