LIVE UPDATES: Polls open in Pennsylvania for General Election 2023

Some major races will be decided at the polls today.

In Allegheny County, voters will have two major decisions to make: county executive and district attorney.

In the race for county executive, Democrat Sara Innomorato squares off against Republican Joe Rockey.

In the district attorney race, Democrat Matt Dugan is challenging incumbent Stephen Zappala.

Dugan defeated former Democrat Zappala in the primary but Zappala picked up the Republican nomination, setting the stage for round two.

Across the region, there are several other races to keep an eye on.

In Beaver County, the incumbent district attorney, Republican Dave Lozier, is being challenged by Democrat Nate Bible.

In the Washington County DA race, incumbent, Republican Jason Walsh is being challenged by Democrat Christina DeMarco-Breeden.

In Westmoreland County, four candidates are vying for three county commissioner seats. Three of the candidates are incumbents — two Republicans and one Democrat. The fourth candidate is also a Democrat.

UPDATE 7 a.m.:

The polls have opened.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

If you’re new to your polling place, bring your ID.

In Allegheny County, 36 polling places have changed since the primary election, so make sure to check where to go before heading out to vote. For an online tool that can help you find your polling place based on your address, click here.

The deadline to register to vote has passed. If you’re not sure if you are registered to vote, you can look up your registration here.

Updates on voting in Allegheny County can be found here throughout the day.

