Much cooler Thursday with clouds and spotty showers

PITTSBURGH — Grab that jacket again today, but at least we’re not talking about frost.

It will be much cooler Thursday with a lot of clouds and spotty showers. Most of the daylight hours will be dry, but a shower can really pop up at any point in time.

Spring and summer warmth arrive this weekend with highs near 80 degrees on Saturday and well into the 80s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

We’ll also be getting a good dose of humidity with the heat. You’ll notice the mugginess by Sunday and certainly heading into Monday.

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