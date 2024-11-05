Near-record high temperatures in Pittsburgh area for Election Day

PITTSBURGH — You might want to grab some sunscreen and a bottle of water as you head to the polls today. It will be pretty warm if you’re standing in line with a near-record high. You can expect sunny, breezy conditions while highs will reach the upper 70s. The record high for Tuesday is 80 degrees set in 1948.

Rain showers will move into the area early Wednesday and will linger into the early afternoon. Many areas will pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain.

Quieter weather is back to close out the work week.

