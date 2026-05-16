Next week’s temperatures in Pittsburgh will be higher than those in much of the rest of the country

PITTSBURGH — A true taste of summer is on the way next week.

It’s all because of a shifting weather pattern that is going to drive heat in from the Southwest.

The Pittsburgh area will be in the 90s next week, and it will be warmer for us than several other hot cities.

Temperatures in our area could be hotter than in Orlando, which is sitting at cooler than average.

Our temperatures will be higher than those in New Mexico and Las Vegas.

We will match temperatures in Phoenix.

As we approach that record high next week, just know it is going to be much hotter here than much of the country.

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