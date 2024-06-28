Flood Watch issued for most of our area ahead of potential heavy rain, thunderstorms Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Expect a warm summer evening ahead with increasing humidity tonight. Dry conditions continue this evening, but changes come Saturday.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Allegheny, Washington, Beaver, Butler, Westmoreland, Armstrong, Indiana, Venango, Clarion, Forest, Lawrence and Mercer counties from 8 a.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday. Flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Monitor the forecast and watch low-lying areas, creeks and streams. If you see rising water, always get to higher ground and never drive through flooded roadways.

Rain showers will kick off Saturday morning in spots, thunderstorms are possible Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Storms could become severe and produce damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. Make sure to stay weather-aware and have a way to get alerts.

Thunderstorm Outlook (6/29/24)

Behind this system, much nicer weather will return into the day on Sunday.

